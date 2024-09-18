Flavor Flav

Jennifer then welcomes Terrica Williams and her son, 9-year-old Czar Glanton Jr., from Polk County, Florida. A heartwarming video of Terrica running football drills with her son after work has gone viral. Four years ago, when Czar first started playing football, Terrica noticed he wasn’t getting picked for games. Determined to help him improve, she took matters into her own hands. Despite a demanding schedule as a full-time single parent working at a nursing facility, Terrica taught herself the game and began running extra practices with Czar. Now, this special time they share is not only helping him thrive but also bringing joy to people everywhere and inspiring moms across the country.