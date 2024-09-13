Marlon Wayans
Episodes September 17, 2024
Marlon Wayans joins Jennifer in the studio to discuss his “Wild Child” comedy tour and more.
Jennifer then welcomes 5-year-old drill team captain Kenzley Reign of Sophisticated Sounds & Steppers Drill Team & Drum Squad from Los Angeles, California. Director Brandon Glasco’s mother founded the organization in 2004 as a way to give back to the community and offer kids in South L.A. something fun to look forward to. Because the team has limited resources, Brandon and the trainers regularly go out of pocket to provide the kids with anything they need to participate. The squad currently has about 60 members and Brandon says they are all like family.
Next, the 8-year-old “Green Twins,” Marnie and Mylah Green, join Jennifer. These adorable kids from Burnley, England, are famous for finishing each other’s sentences. Over the summer, they became internet sensations when their hilarious reaction to the price of two ice creams (£9) went viral. The sisters are enjoying their newfound fame and dream of opening an ice cream shop where kids eat for free and adults pay affordable prices. In addition to their viral stardom, they’re also competitive dancers who have won multiple European championships.