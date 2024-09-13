Marlon Wayans

Jennifer then welcomes 5-year-old drill team captain Kenzley Reign of Sophisticated Sounds & Steppers Drill Team & Drum Squad from Los Angeles, California. Director Brandon Glasco’s mother founded the organization in 2004 as a way to give back to the community and offer kids in South L.A. something fun to look forward to. Because the team has limited resources, Brandon and the trainers regularly go out of pocket to provide the kids with anything they need to participate. The squad currently has about 60 members and Brandon says they are all like family.