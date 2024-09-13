Leslie Jones

Jennifer welcomes 6-year-old Alaya Armbrister from Broward County, Florida. Alaya won the 400 meters gold at the 2024 AAU Nationals, making her the fastest 6-year-old in the country. Her viral race videos have been shared by ESPN SportsCenter celebrities, and even Olympic athletes. Fans already line up for photos with her at meets. Her dad and coach, DeAndre, noticed her talent at age 3, and Alaya dreams of competing in the Olympics one day.