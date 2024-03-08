Boris Kodjoe, Kate Flannery
Episodes March 15, 2024
Getty & Michael Rowe
Boris Kodjoe will promote his ABC drama series “Station 19.”
Jennifer welcomes viral sensation 4-year-old Christopher Bess and his dad Reginald, from Tarboro, NC, also known as “Coach Chris” for his hilarious videos helping his dad coach high school basketball. Chris became a beloved member of the local sports community and was recently named Youth Coach of the Year.
Kate Flannery will discuss her new movie “The Prank” and perform a St. Patrick’s Day cooking demo.