Jennifer welcomes back 5-year-old Lil Mike and his dad, Mike Jones, from Williamsburg, Virginia, who first appeared earlier in the season. Lil Mike showed off his basketball skills and was surprised by Shaq and received tickets to his first NBA game. Since then, he has started learning new skills, and Mike says people still recognize him from being on the show. Lil Mike will help prepare Jennifer to play in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.