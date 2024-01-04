Molly Sims
Episodes January 12, 2024
Felicia Lasala
Molly Sims discusses her skincare line YSE Beauty and her podcast “Lipstick on the Rim.”
Jennifer welcomes Olympic fencer Arianna Choi from Orlando, FL, who is the top-ranked 9-year-old fencer in the USA. She won her first tournament within one week of learning to fence and has never looked back. Winning six gold medals in her first year of fencing, she added another 16 tournament wins at the end of her second year. Arianna will chat and teach Jennifer how to fence.
Interview and performance by Grammy-winning poet J. IVY (album “The Light Inside”). He will perform spoken word with his wife, Tarrey Torae. J. Ivy was the first poet since Dr. Maya Angelou to win a Grammy.