Jason Mamoa

Jennifer welcomes two-time Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and guitarist Raul Midón from Laurel, MD. Originally from New Mexico, Raul was blinded at birth by an incubator after being born prematurely. He studied jazz at the University of Miami, and after college, he performed as a background vocalist for many renowned Latin artists. He went on to have a successful music career, working with industry legends like Bill Withers, Stevie Wonder, and Sting.