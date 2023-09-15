'The Jennifer Hudson Show' Premiere Week Guest Lineup

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” premieres its second season next week.

Tune in September 18 to September 22 to see JHud with big names from the world of music and more.

Monday, September 18

Jennifer welcomes superfan couple Traci Caudle and Pat Jean-Baptiste, from Los Angeles, CA who were married this past summer. Traci and Pat receive a special surprise from Jennifer on their wedding day that they’ll never forget.

Jennifer also welcomes Tiare Lawrence from Lahaina, HI who recently gained national attention for her philanthropic work after the devastating Maui Fires that broke out in August.

Tuesday, September 19

Paramedics Kristi Hadfield from Belpre, OH and Molly Jones from Pennsboro, WV join Jennifer on the couch.

Wednesday, September 20

Carrie Ann Inaba chats about the new season of "Dancing with the Stars."

“American Ninja Warrior” winner Vance Walker stops by.

Jennifer surprises viral sensation group Biko's Manna.

Thursday, September 21

Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani chat about their television show, "The Voice."

Jennifer welcomes hero bus driver Imunek Williams and her fiancé Shamar from Milwaukee, WI.

Friday, September 22