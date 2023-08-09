JHud Wants to Shine a Light on Fabulous People Who Drive with Uber!
August 09, 2023
Do you drive with Uber and want the world to know your story? You could be featured on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!
We want to hear all about YOU- what fuels your desire to drive with Uber? Are you an entrepreneur or a small business owner? Do you have passions or dreams that you’ve been able to chase while driving with Uber?
If you are a current driver with Uber with a great story, or know someone who is, fill out the entry form below!