Meghan Trainor, Martin Sheen, Emilio Estevez & Chloe Bailey Join the Guest Lineup

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns next week with another star-studded lineup.

Tune in May 1 to May 5 to see JHud on the couch with big names from the world of comedy, movies, music, and TV.

Monday, May 1

Meghan Trainor chats about her debut book, “Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and Motherhood from Your Bestie.”

Leona Lewis promotes her Apple TV+ series “Jane,” which features her original song “One Step Closer.”

Tuesday, May 2

Martin Sheen and Emilio Estevez drop by to talk about their movie “The Way.”

Marsai Martin chats about her television show “Saturdays.”

Wednesday, May 3

LSU women’s basketball NCAA champions, including Angel Reese,Flau'Jae Johnson, and Alexis Morris, join Jennifer on the couch.

Jennifer welcomes back life and relationship coach Rhea Williams from Los Angeles, California, who has been in the mental health field for 20 years.

Thursday, May 4

Chloe Bailey chats about her debut album “In Pieces.”

Kelvin Harrison Jr. discusses his movie “Chevalier.”

Friday, May 5

Christina Ricci stops by to chat about the latest season of “Yellowjackets.”