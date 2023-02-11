Listen to JHud’s Valentine’s Day Playlist!
Music February 11, 2023
While we’re celebrating love on Valentine’s Day, remember that love is more than just romantic love.
Let’s celebrate love between family and friends on February 14!
Playing music can set the mood when you’re getting ready for a date, but whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day or not, we all have a favorite love song that melts our heart!
See Jennifer Hudson’s favorite love songs below and join us in listening to her playlist!
• Boyz II Men – "I’ll Make Love To You"
• Céline Dion – "Because You Loved Me"
• Prince – "Adore"
• Adele – "Make You Feel My Love"
• D’Angelo – "Lady"
• Al Green – "Simply Beautiful"
• Shania Twain – "Still The One"
• Sade – "By Your Side"
• Lauryn Hill – "The Sweetest Thing"
• Brian McKnight – "Crazy Love"
• Stevie Wonder – "You and I"
• Roberta Flack– "First Time Ever I Saw Your Face"
• Marvin Gaye – "Come Get To This"
• John Legend – "All of Me"
• Mariah Carey – "Always Be My Baby"
• Whitney Houston – "You Give Good Love"