Send Jennifer your marvelous mugs!
January 31, 2023
Jennifer Hudson is creating a mug wall! JHud loves a good mug, and she loves to start her day with an inspirational moment. Do you have a mug you think will brighten up JHud’s day? Or is there a cool cup that suits Jennifer to a (ahem) tea? Send us a picture or video of yourself holding the mug. Don’t forget to tell us what the mug means to you and why you picked it for Jennifer.
If the mug you send gets featured on the show, we’ll send you a “The Jennifer Hudson Show” mug to show our appreciation!