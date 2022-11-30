Jennifer’s Entire Outfit Is Styled Around These ‘Affordable’ Boots

Jennifer Hudson proves it’s all about the shoes.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer looked elegant in a high-neck emerald-green dress, worn with a matching duster and blue Lena Erziak suede boots.

Jennifer accessorized with diamond earrings, gold rings, and a sparkly bracelet.

Stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne said she centered Jennifer’s gorgeous outfit around the bright Lena Erziak shoes.

Per its website, the brand — created by sisters Hanna and Leona Erziak — sought inspiration from “the everyday woman” to design shoes that are “sophisticated” yet “affordable.”

Last week while interviewing David Arquette, Jennifer wore an all-beige outfit that was built around her copper snakeskin mid-calf boots. V said that these boots “are one of her favorites to wear.”

“It’s all about the boots!” V said at the time.

In Tuesday’s episode, Jennifer interviewed Jameela Jamil who said she previously worked as an English teacher.

The job led to her big break after she met a man at a pub following a week of work. The man told her about a television competition in which the winner would replace famous British presenter Alexa Chung.

“I said, ‘No. I would never work in television. It’s full of really stupid people,’” Jameela joked.

However, after the man told her how much she would make, Jameela said she went to the open call. A week later, she appeared on live television.